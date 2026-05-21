Keonjhar: At least three persons were killed, and another was injured when a tent house in which they were resting collapsed during a nor’wester that wreaked havoc in Odisha’s Keonjhar Thursday, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

The incident took place in Naranpur area when the tent house staffers were taking shelter from the scorching Sun in the afternoon.

“The tent house collapsed due to strong winds accompanied by heavy rain. The victims were sleeping inside,” a police officer said.

The district administration and police teams rushed to the spot after the incident and carried out rescue operations. The bodies were later retrieved from underneath the debris.

The deceased were identified as Alok Chipindia, Sagar Nayak and Petu Nayak, all associated with Maa Tarini Tent House. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said that the high velocity winds also uprooted trees, toppled electric poles, and damaged several houses. Power supply in the area was disrupted due to the nor’wester.