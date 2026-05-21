Berhampur: The mortal remains of a worker from Odisha, who was killed in a drone attack in Moscow, were brought back to the state Thursday, officials said.

Anjarana Ramaya (30), a resident of Madhabandha village in Chikiti block of Ganjam district, had been working for a company in Russia. He died in a drone attack by Ukraine on the Russian capital May 17, they said.

Following news of his death, family members appealed to the state government for the repatriation of his body.

Acting on the request, the state government, with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs, facilitated the return of the mortal remains, officials said.

Odisha Paribar Officer on Special Duty, Pritish Panda, received the body at the Bhubaneswar airport.

“Efforts are being made to transport the body to the deceased’s native village in Ganjam,” Panda said.