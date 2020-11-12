Bhubaneswar: The opposition parties in the state Thursday demanded conduct of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) after the completion of bypolls in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies. They also alleged delaying tactics on part of the ruling dispensation.

Odisha BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said, “It is speculated that the elections to the ULBs would be conducted in 2021. The state government must make preparations for the conduct of the same. The Election Commission should also come out with the dates of the polls.”

He also added, “We have already seen some elections across the state during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the elections for the ULBs should also be conducted. It has been hanging in balance for several months. Extending the ULB polls for indefinite period is undemocratic. The state loses revenue and central aid could not be utilised due to this.”

The State Election Commission (SEC), however, said that the process can start only after delimitation and reservation issues are resolved which are under the ambit of the government.

“There are three stages of elections to ULBs – delimitation of the region, preparation of the electoral roll and conduct of elections. Delimitation of wards and reservation come under the jurisdiction of the state government. The duty to prepare electoral roll and conduct of elections come under the purview of the Election Commission,” SEC Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu said.

“After the delimitation and reservation processes get over, the next phase of election-related things will be taken care of by the Election Commission. The voter list preparation and conduct of election might be possible within four months,” he added.

BJD leader Ananta Narayan Jena said that the process can start only after a legislation in the Assembly and nod of the Supreme Court.

He said, “There were some legal issues involved in it. The matter of reservation is now sub judice in Supreme Court. Now, the matter will be taken up in the Assembly through legislation. Delimitation process can start after some amendments. The government is ready for the polls after the court gives the nod. There is no question of violation of rules for deliberately delaying the elections.”