New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO Wednesday launched ‘OPPO A33’ with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple camera set up in India.

OPPO A33 will be available for sale at Rs 11,990 for the 3+32GB variant across both Flipkart and mainline retail outlets.

Consumers can also avail 5 percent Cashback applicable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI) and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI).

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with 90Hz refresh rate support.

The device packs an AI triple camera set up on the rear of the phone, including a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

It is powered by Snapdragon 460 mobile platform coupled with 3 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. For more storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot.

The device comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charge that can get you through the day until the evening on just a single charge.

In addition, OPPO A33 comes with ColorOS 7.2 with an aim to increase the day-to-day usage efficiency by giving fast and smooth experience.