Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has released its new anti-gaming addiction system to limit or strictly controls the expenditure of minors or unregistered users.

Now, games running on the Oppo smartphones with the anti-addiction system will have users input a real-name authentication and it is mandatory, news portal GizmoChina reported Wednesday.

This new system will automatically restrict users under the age of 8 from spending more than 50 Yuan in a single transaction and not more than 200 Yuan per month.

Additionally, users over the age of 16 but under 18, can not make a single transaction crossing 100 Yuan or 400 Yuan in a month.

Meanwhile, Tencent Games has also announced that it will be running several game trials to promote its anti-addiction gaming policies starting from this month.

Even the Chinese Government is straining the game studios, making it harder for new game titles from being launched in the country.

(IANS)