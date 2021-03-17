Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone ‘OPPO Reno5 F’ with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.

The phone is currently retailing in Kenya for KES 31,499 and it will reach more markets soon, reports GSMArena.

The OPPO Reno5 F is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display with 135Hz of touch sampling rate and will be boosted up to 180Hz sampling during Game mode.

It has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens along with a 32MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95 chipset, with a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage.

It is powered with a 4310mAh battery supported by a 30W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 out of the box. It measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm and it weighs 172 grams.