New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO Tuesday unveiled its plan to launch a dual-mode 5G smartphone by the end of this year.

Announced by Henry Tang, OPPO’s Chief 5G Scientist, at the Qualcomm 5G Summit 2019 in Barcelona, the new device will be powered by Qualcomm’s dual-mode 5G mobile platform and support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

Representing OPPO at the 5G Summit, Tang shared his insights on the current state of 5G and the future products, applications and cutting-edge experiences set to be enabled by the next-generation of connectivity.

“The unrelenting efforts from OPPO and other industry peers have paved the way for the rapid adoption of 5G, with users in select countries and regions already becoming early adopters of OPPO’s 5G smartphones,” Tang said in a statement.

“We hope our next-generation dual-mode 5G offerings will deliver a superior experience to more consumers in more markets globally, making 5G readily available to a wider consumer base worldwide,” he added.

As of September 2019, OPPO had filed applications for over 2,500 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

In addition, the company has submitted more than 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP, ranking among the top contributors to the international standards organisation.