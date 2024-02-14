Rourkela: The 10th Convocation of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) was held Tuesday at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Auditorium inside the sprawling campus of the institution here. The function was graced by Odisha Governor and Chancellor of the institution, Raghubar Das. A total of 119 gold medals in different disciplines, like engineering, MBA, MCA, and Pharmaceutical Sciences, were presented to the graduating students. Besides, 73 Ph.D degrees were also conferred. Doctorates of Science (Honora causa) was presented to Dr Sanjay Kumar Nayak, VC Ravenshaw University, Dr Binoy Kumar Das, Director General Electronics and Communication Systems, DRDO and Prof SC Sharma, former Director of NAAC for their outstanding contribution to the field of engineering and technology.

Speaking on the occasion Das urged students to grab the opportunities waiting for them once they finish their education. “You have possibilities galore outside waiting for you. So, prepare yourself for the future accordingly. I am sure bright minds like you understand the importance of my words,” the governor said. Das remembered former Odisha CM, Biju Patnaik as a ‘dreamer’ and ‘visionary’. “This university has been set up in the name of a dreamer. He dreamt about India and visualised the necessity of industrialisation,” Das stated.