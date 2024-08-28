Bhubaneswar: Accusing the BJP of changing its attitude towards the tribals, Dalits and OBCs after coming to power in Odisha, the opposition Congress and BJD Wednesday called for a resolution in the Assembly to increase the reservation cap beyond the current 50 per cent.

The discussion focused on allegations that reservation quotas for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in technical and medical institutions are disproportionately low compared to their population proportions.

Currently, Odisha reserves 22.50 per cent for STs, 16.25 per cent for SCs, and 11.25 per cent for OBCs in government jobs.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam initiated the debate, criticising the BJP for what he described as a shift in attitude towards these communities after coming to power.

Kadam argued that despite the 50 per cent reservation limit imposed by courts, the state government could still push for a constitutional amendment to raise the quota limit. Kadam pointed to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra as examples where reservation rules have been adjusted to better reflect the demographic realities.

Kadam said while the STs and SCs population is above 38 per cent in Odisha, they get reservation of only 20 per cent.

He highlighted the discrepancy in reservation for OBCs, noting that while they make up more than 54 per cent of the population, they receive only 11.25 per cent reservation in government jobs and none in medical and engineering colleges.

Kadam expressed support for increasing the reservation cap and criticised the state’s current leadership for neglecting these issues.

Though normalcy returned to the House with smooth conduct of Question Hour and Zero Hour, the opposition BJD and Congress members walked out expressing their displeasure over the ST &SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Nityananda Gond’s reply to the debate.

The CLP leader said his party will support the state government if it brings a resolution to take quota beyond 50 per cent in Odisha. “Though the state has got a tribal as the Chief Minister, it appears that he has no such concern for people of his community. The BJP has changed its attitude towards the ST, SC and OBCs after coming to power,” the Congress leader alleged.

BJD leader and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo echoed Kadam’s sentiments, pledging support for a resolution to exceed the 50 per cent cap if proposed by the government.

“While the chief minister has been demanding quota for Gujar community in Jammu and Kashmir, he has no concern for the SC, ST and OBCs in Odisha,” Sahoo alleged adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been claiming to be a member of the OBC, but his party has been neglecting the community here in the state.

Sahoo along with Kadam demanded postponement of the MBBS admission which is scheduled to begin from August 29.

“Let the government first change the ratio of quota for ST, SC and OBCs and then go for the MBBS admission. If it is not done, many students from the weaker section of society will be deprived,” he said.

BJD’s Ramesh Chandra Behera and Dhruba Sahu also blamed the state’s BJP government for neglecting the ST, SC and OBCs.

Replying to the debate, minister Gond said the BJP is more concerned for the ST, SC and OBCs than the opposition parties. “What the BJD and Congress were doing when they were in power. They are shedding crocodile tears,” the minister said, adding the state government will take a decision at the appropriate time.

