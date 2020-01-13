New Delhi: Opposition leaders met Monday to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses.

The meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament complex was attended by leaders of opposition parties like NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present.

BSP, AAP and TMC, however, stayed away. Sources said the top opposition leaders have already held discussions among themselves and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is leading the efforts.

The opposition is seeking to win over the youth and the students by supporting their protests against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The sources said the Congress and other parties are seeking to take the students’ movement forward and have lent support to their cause.

