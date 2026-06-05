Hingoli: Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s proposed protest in Delhi June 6, party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s friends and acquaintances here feel the agitation called by him is for a serious cause and it should not go off track.

They also want the government to cooperate with the protesters.

Dipke, who hails from Hingoli district of Maharashtra, has been studying in Boston in the US where he just finished a master’s course in public relations.

Earlier this week, Dipke announced that he would return to India from Boston on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

In a video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious, and demanded accountability from the government

The CJP, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its launch last month, with many public figures subscribing to it.

Talking about Dipke’s proposed agitation, his friend Usman Shaikh from Santuk Pimpri village said he wants the protest to pass off peacefully.

“Although Abhijeet did not live in the village much, we used to spend time together whenever he came here during vacations. He has called for an agitation for a cause. As a friend, I expect that the agitation should go off peacefully and the government should also co-operate,” he told PTI.

Vijay Puri, sarpanch of Santuk Pimpri village and a relative of Dipke, said the agitation is undertaken for the issues that have affected the people nationwide.

“He (Dipke) launched a movement as a reaction to a statement. As far as the agitation is concerned, the government should co-operate with the protesters and the latter should also follow the rules and regulations,” he said.

When asked if he thinks that Abhijit should join politics, the sarpanch said, “The issue that he has raised and the movement that he has started is an expression of his anger. Whether he speaks about or criticises any political party is a different matter.”

“The issue he is speaking about now is of national importance. The government should give protection to him. The participants should also ensure that the protest does not go out of track,” Puri said.

Dipke’s parents currently reside in a CIDCO area located under the MIDC Waluj police station limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite attempts, no contact could be established with his father Bhagwan Dipke.

When asked about the security at Dipke’s residene, in-charge of the MIDC Waluj police station inspector Rameshwar Gade said, “Earlier, we had posted one guard outside their house. But now we have stepped up the security. We have deployed 10 police personnel along with an officer from today. We will take a review of the situation and take an appropriate decision. At present, his family is not staying there.”

The CJP traces its origins to a controversy sparked by remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant last month, when he referred to certain individuals as “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing.

The remarks triggered a backlash on social media, with Dipke appropriating the term “cockroach” as a political symbol and launching what began as an online youth movement before evolving into an organised campaign.

Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he would join the protest if minister Pradhan does not step down by June 5.