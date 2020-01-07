New Delhi: Top leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, are likely to meet January 13 to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to sources, the Congress is convening a meeting of senior opposition leaders next Monday in Parliament House annexe to chalk out a joint strategy in the wake of violence on campuses.

The sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief MK Stalin and leaders of Left parties and regional outfits opposed to the BJP are likely to attend the meeting.

They added that top opposition leaders have already held discussions amongst themselves and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad is leading the efforts.

The opposition is seeking to win over the youth and students by supporting their protests over the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The sources said the Congress and other parties are seeking to take the students movement forward and have lent support to their cause.

There has been violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), besides some other campuses across the country, in the recent past following student protests against the citizenship law and NRC.

The joint opposition move also assumes significance as it comes soon after Delhi election dates have been announced.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place February 8 and results will be declared February 11, the Election Commission had announced Monday.

The last time a majority of opposition leaders got together was at the swearing-in of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister.

