New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said it was time to defeat the “tukde tukde” gang.

“The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Shah said on the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.

Exuding confidence about the BJP’s performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and “lotus will bloom.”

“Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital,” Shah, who is also the BJP president, said.

Taking on Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre’s schemes.

“Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” Shah said. Delhi will go to polls early next year.

