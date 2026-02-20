Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress members disrupted proceedings of the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day Friday over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am, BJD and Congress members rushed to the well of the House with banners and placards, raising slogans against the BJP government.

Amid the chaos, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am, then till 12 pm, and later till 4 pm.

The BJD members also demanded the resignation of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, senior BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb said the BJP government, after assuming office, had promised to provide input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy in addition to the MSP.

During the last crop season, the state government had provided input subsidy to farmers and procured a record amount of paddy, he said.

“This year, the food supply minister had announced that they will provide Rs 800 input subsidy to each farmer for a maximum of 150 quintal of paddy,” Deb said.

The BJD leader sought clarification over the matter from the ruling BJP.

The Odisha budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented in the Assembly later in the day.

PTI