New Delhi: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day Friday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and the Adani controversy.

As soon as the House met for the day at 11 AM, opposition members started raising slogans with Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs rushing to the Well.

The House could barely take up two questions during Question Hour and Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.

Opposition protests continued when the House reconvened. Some ministers laid papers and statements amid noisy protests.

Dilip Saikia, who was presiding the House, urged the opposition to play a constructive role.

When his appeals failed, he adjourned the House for the day.