Cuttack: A candidate appearing for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination conducted by OPSC was arrested for allegedly cheating with the help of a smartphone and wireless earbuds, while three others were held for assisting him, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Rout, was caught during an inspection at the examination centre set up at a private engineering college under Markatnagar police limits. He was immediately removed from the examination hall and handed over to the police.

According to investigators, Rout had concealed a smartphone inside his trousers and was wearing an earbud through which questions were being relayed during the examination. During the search, an earbud was recovered from his ear, and a smartphone was found hidden inside his clothing.

Officials also discovered that a phone call was active at the time of inspection. Three associates stationed outside the centre allegedly searched for answers online and communicated them to him over a phone call.

Police arrested Rupesh Jha, Alex Raj Pani and Soumya Ranjan Sahu for allegedly helping Rout cheat in the examination. All four were later produced before a court.