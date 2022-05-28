Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission has said that it will keep in abeyance the recruitment process of teachers, after the UGC alleged violation of a Supreme Court order on implementation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The move comes a day after the UGC, in separate letters to the OPSC and the state’s higher education department, said the hiring process of faculty or non-teaching staff in universities should not be conducted for three months in the wake of the apex court order.

The OPSC interview for appointment to the post of assistant professors for certain subjects were scheduled from June 4.

The act was passed in the assembly, but the opposition alleged that the law will curtail the financial and administrative autonomy of universities, and the varsities will come under direct control of the state government.

The University Grants Commission had filed special leave petitions before the Supreme Court challenging the act, and the court put an interim halt on its implementation.

A delegation of retired vice-chancellors and professors also met Governor Ganeshi Lal over the issue during the day.

PTI