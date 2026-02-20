Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a ‘third gender’ category in the application form for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2025, following directions from the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

The provision has been included in a revised notification issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission, which conducts the OCS examination. The move is aimed at ensuring equal opportunity in recruitment for candidates identifying as third gender.

Authorities have also extended the registration and application deadlines to allow eligible candidates to apply under the updated format.

Officials said applicants whose names have changed after obtaining official recognition as a third gender must upload relevant supporting documents during the application process.