Bhubaneswar: Oral Hygiene Day, observed annually August 1, serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining good oral health to prevent dental diseases and improve overall well-being. The day aims to raise awareness about proper dental care and encourage people to adopt healthy oral hygiene habits. Speaking to Orissa POST, dental experts stressed that oral hygiene goes far beyond maintaining healthy teeth, playing a crucial role in preventing several systemic diseases. Dr Subash Chandra Nayak, Dental Surgeon and Dean – Academics & Research, Hi-Tech Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar, said dietary habits significantly influence oral health, particularly when comparing rural and urban lifestyles. “Traditional rural diets are generally rich in fibre, whole grains, vegetables and fresh produce. These foods require extensive chewing, which stimulates saliva production and naturally cleans tooth surfaces,” he explained.

Nayak further cautioned that chemicals and additives present in many processed foods and beverages can adversely affect gum health and accelerate tooth decay. Dr Subasish Behera, Dentist and Associate professor of SCB Dental College and Hospital, said the oral cavity is home to both beneficial and harmful bacteria, making its hygiene essential for overall health. “Oral hygiene is directly proportional to systemic health. Poor oral hygiene allows harmful bacteria to multiply, increasing the risk of infections that can affect other parts of the body,” he said. According to Behera, poor oral health has been linked to several serious medical conditions. In people with diabetes, periodontal (gum) disease makes it more difficult to control blood sugar levels, while uncontrolled diabetes further aggravates gum disease.

Harmful oral bacteria can also enter the bloodstream and contribute to cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and atherosclerosis. He added that oral pathogens may be inhaled into the lungs, increasing the risk of respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Studies have also suggested possible links between poor oral health and Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive decline, rheumatoid arthritis, and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including low birth weight. Behera revealed that nearly 50 to 60 per cent of the patients visiting his clinic suffer from poor oral hygiene, highlighting the urgent need for greater public awareness and preventive care. Dr Milan Kumar an Oral Surgeon said “The oral cavity is the gateway to overall health. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential not only for a healthy smile but also for proper digestion, effective assimilation of nutrients, and a balanced oral microbiome. The mantra for lifelong health is simple: brush twice a day, gently massage your gums, clean your tongue, and never skip regular dental check-ups. Healthy teeth and gums are the foundation of a healthier, more energetic life.

Ensure to invest a few minutes in your oral care every day.” Bhoomika Dash, Dentist & Actress said “On Oral Hygiene Day, I’m reminded that a healthy smile is so much more than just looking good—it’s a reflection of our overall health, confidence, and well-being. As a dentist, I’ve seen first-hand how simple daily habits like brushing twice a day, flossing, cleaning your tongue, and scheduling regular dental check-ups can prevent many oral health problems before they even begin. This Oral Hygiene Day, let’s make a commitment to prioritise our oral health—not just for a beautiful smile, but for a healthier, happier life. Because a healthy smile is the best accessory you can wear.” she added