Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): With the elusive man eater tiger killing one more person Friday, the Chief Conservator of Forests Sekhar Kumar Niraj has issued orders to shoot it dead immediately. This is the fourth human kill made by the tiger in the last few days. His latest victim was an old shepherd. The man eater tiger killed the person in an estate near Gudalur, about 80 km from here.

The forest department has started search operations to trap the feline by tranquilising it. However, now with shooting orders issued, the attempt will be to neutralise the man eater.

So far efforts to locate the man eater tiger have proved elusive. The tiger with apparent injuries have given the slip to nearly 100 forest department staff and officials, including some from the Special Task Force from Kerala and two tamed elephants for the last six days.

The carnivore was last found roaming September 29 in Mayfield. It was two kilometres from the spot where it killed a goat. The animal entered Attakarai, under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, some 40 km from the estate and killed an 85-year old man Friday afternoon. The incident created panic among villagers, who demanded action to trap it. The tiger has so far killed four people, 20 cows and a goat.

Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan had also sought immediate action. Department sources said Niraj gave the order, considering the seriousness of the situation and failure to tranquilise the animal.