Cuttack: Orissa High Court has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that police stations across the state properly carry out orders of magistrates and judicial officers in different matters so that litigants do not approach the higher court complaining about police inaction.

The direction was issued by Justice Savitri Ratho June 12 while disposing of a petition filed by a 65-year-old scheduled caste woman who alleged that she had been cheated of Rs 2.10 lakh by persons who had promised to sell her land through a registered sale deed, but neither did they execute the deed nor return the money.

Regarding the case, the aggrieved woman petitioner had approached the JMFC (judicial magistrate, first class), Ranpur, on August 6, 2025, who directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. However, despite repeated hearings and reminders from the court, the police did not respond for about eight months, forcing her to move the HC seeking intervention.

During the hearing, the state informed the HC that the matter was under investigation after registration of a case by Ranpur police station April 24, 2026.

However, Justice Savitri Ratho expressed concern and sought an explanation from the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the police station, Ranpur, for the prolonged delay. The IIC, on the other hand, informed that the JMFC’s order, received on August 6, 2025, was “misplaced” at the police station. He also tendered an unconditional apology and assured the court of future diligence.

The HC, however, did not accept it lightly.

“Such excuses are not acceptable as different registers are maintained in the police station in respect of letters/orders/NBWs received from different authorities/courts,” the judgment said.

The HC further noted that, unfortunately, this is not a stray case. “I have dealt with several writ applications (CRLMPs- Criminal Miscellaneous Petition) where the grievance of the petitioner is that the orders passed or directions issued by magistrates or judges of the Family Court are not being complied with by the local police, in spite of several adjournments and reminders. The stock excuse of the IICs in such cases is that the file/order/NBW/got misplaced, and in a few cases that the incumbent joined recently.”

Justice Ratho noted that non-compliance with judicial directions leads to repeated adjournments in trial courts and compels litigants to approach the HC for relief.

“This unnecessary burden contributes to the growing number of criminal miscellaneous petitions alleging police inaction,” she observed.

“Therefore, it has become necessary to direct the Director General of Police to ensure that Superintendents of Police/Commissioners instruct the IICs of the police stations under their jurisdiction, to and carry out the orders/directions of the magistrates and other judicial officers, so that the litigants do not flood the High Court with CRLMPs complaining about inaction of the local police,” the order said.

It is expected that the Director General of Police will issue necessary instructions and directions to the officers to respond to and comply with judicial orders and directions, the order stated.