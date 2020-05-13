Cuttack: The Orissa High Court directed all private and government schools to provide online teaching to their students weather they deposit the school fee or not.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Odisha Abhibhbak Mahasangha Secretary Basudev Bhat, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice SK Mishra directed all schools in Odisha to give ID and Passwords to their students for online studies.

In the petition, Bhat claimed that schools should wave tuition fees of students for four months and other institutional fees for the whole academic year.

A notification was issued by the HC in which the CBSE authority, ICSE authority, State School authority and School and Mass Education Department Director were asked to submit their answer in this regard soon.

The next hearing regarding the same will be held May 26.

The state government had earlier advised all private educational institutions to consider reduction/deferment of school fees in view of the lockdown. However, it was observed that private schools are collecting school fees from parents without bothering the state government’s advice.

PNN