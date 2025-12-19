Khurda: The Orissa High Court has directed state authorities to take appropriate legal action in a case concerning the supply of medicinal opium to a Khurda resident, under the Odisha Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989.

The case involves Ramachandra Senapati of Pitapalli, on the outskirts of Khurda, who petitioned the High Court to increase his monthly medicinal opium quota from 40 grams to 60 grams. Senapati has been using opium for medicinal purposes for several decades. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman heard the matter and directed the competent authorities to resolve the petitioner’s grievance under Rule 20 of the 1989 Rules.

The court ordered that necessary steps be completed within two weeks of receiving the order, and the final decision communicated to the petitioner within one week thereafter. The court also emphasised that, under sub-rule (3) of Rule 20, authorities should consider providing appropriate expert medical treatment to help the petitioner manage his addiction.

According to case records, Senapati was earlier issued a medical opium card by the district administration on the recommendation of the district medical board.

Since 2002, the Excise Department had allowed him to consume medicinal opium tablets, initially 10 grams per month, which was gradually increased to 15 grams, 22 grams, and later 40 grams based on medical necessity. As Senapati aged, his requirement reportedly grew, prompting him to apply to the district collector April 29, 2025, for a further increase in his quota.

Acting on the application, the collector directed the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to take necessary steps. A district medical board was subsequently constituted on June 5, 2025, which recommended an increase in the dosage.

The district administration forwarded the recommendation to the Excise Commissioner, Cuttack. When the proposal was not accepted, Senapati filed a petition before the High Court. His counsel argued that Senapati has been consuming opium for 46 years and that the medical board’s recommendation should be duly considered. After hearing the matter, the High Court issued directions, emphasising the need for lawful and timely action by the authorities.