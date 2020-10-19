Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Monday sought clarification from the state government over the school fee reduction issue.

While quashing an intervention petition filed by private schools, the court directed the government to submit its reply within seven days.

Some private schools had earlier filed a petition in Orissa High Court opposing state government’s recommendation on reduction of school fees amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the court rejected the intervention petition filed by the private schools.

PNN