Sambalpur: The Orissa High Court Friday granted bail to vice chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal in the sensational self immolation of Dinabandhu Mishra that took place April 20 last.

Mishra, in his dying declaration, categorically mentioned the name of the VC Sanjiv Mittal for abetting him to commit self immolation.

There was a lot of hue and cry over the self immolation as people from all sections of society, the university employees union, civil societies, former MPs and MLAs, ex VC and ex professors of SU demanded the arrest of the VC and two others.

Mittal has moved for anticipatory bail in the District judge court and also in the High court and managed to get anticipatory bail in the High court.

A single bench judge Justice SK Panigrahi today granted anticipatory bail to Mittal.

No case has been made out warranting the petitioner’s custodial interrogation and no reasonable apprehension lies that if the petitioner is released on bail, he is likely to abscond. Therefore this court allows his bail prayer for anticipatory bail, Justice Panigrahi observed while granting the anticipatory bail.

