Cuttack: Orissa High Court Friday granted interim bail to Uliburu mining scam prime accused Deepak Gupta for 30 days.

Though Gupta had applied for regular bail, court has granted him an interim bail.

The High Court directed Gupta to submit Rs 1 crore in cash through a nationalised bank, Rs 2 crore for bail bond and submit his passport in the court following which the court will grant him regular bail.

Besides, the court has ordered Gupta not to go outside Keonjhar without the court’s permission. It also directed him to appear before the court physically on the date of hearings of the case even during the interim bail period.

The court has also told Gupta to surrender in the court after completion of the interim bail period of one month.

Gupta had applied for his bail in High Court for five times and in the Supreme Court twice but his bail was rejected every time.

Notably, Deepak had the power of attorney of an iron ore mine at Uliburu in Keonjhar, lease of which was with BK Mohanty. Leaseholder of the mine Mohanty illegally extracted iron ore beyond the permissible limit in the mining plan following which Deepak and several others were arrested by state Vigilance Department September 4, 2013 for his alleged involvement in the scam.

PNN