Puri: Gold ornaments of Lord Jagannath and His elder sibling Lord Balabhadra will be repaired ahead of Suna Besha rituals. However, the gold ornaments of Goddess Subhadra require no repairing.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Sunday wrote a letter in this regard to a jeweller, an official of the SJTA informed.

Altogether, four Kundalas and Shribhujas of the Lords will be repaired by the jeweller including a few other gold ornaments which are usually worn by the Trinity during the famous golden attire rituals, the SJTA senior official said.

As many as four experienced goldsmiths will begin repairing work from the next ‘Dashami’ or ‘Ekadashi Tithi’. The worn-out ornaments will be repaired well ahead of Suna Besha rituals, the official added.

A few gold ornaments of Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra have become unwearable. The goldsmiths will try their best to repair the ornaments on time keeping in mind the temple’s age-old tradition, an experienced goldsmith who had previously repaired these ornaments said.

PNN