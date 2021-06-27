Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,408 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,00,470. The active caseload in the state now stands at 32,706. Out of the 3,408 new infections, 1,943 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,465 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 39 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 3,887 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 582 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 553 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (93), Balasore (251), Bargarh (24), Bhadrak (169), Bolangir (22), Boudh (28), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (73), Gajapati (14), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (103), Jajpur (258), Jharsuguda (19), Kalahandi (15), Kandhamal (19), Kendrapara (110), Keonjhar (70), Koraput (76), Malkangiri (73), Mayurbhanj (158), Nabarangpur (43), Nayagarh (160), Nuapada (6), Puri (215), Rayagada (77), Sambalpur (28), Subarnapur (16) and Sundargarh (37).

The State Pool reported 95 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,35,54,417 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,682.

PNN