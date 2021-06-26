Sonepur: The much-awaited ring road project in Subarnapur is getting delayed despite having sufficient funds sanctioned for it, locals have alleged.

The project has seen little progress but none of the officials concerned have any convincing answer as to when the project will start. This exemplifies apathetic attitude of the administration towards the needs of the people, Sonepur denizens said.

According to a source, the ring-road project includes a portal frame bridge (PFB) on a 1,250 metre-long stretch starting from Kumbharpada up to Dasamati Ghat and a concrete retaining wall on the side facing Mahanadi River. Tender was floated for the project with an estimated cost of Rs 56,09,83,000 several months ago.

Also read: Epidemiologists visit Deogarh to observe Odisha’s first Delta Plus infected man

Soil was tested at 45 peer points to facilitate the bridge construction in January this year. Chief engineer of Works Department had inspected the project site and advised the contractor firm concerned to collect sample soil from deeper ground levels, the source said.

However, after the recollection of soil samples from peer points, the project did not witness any progress at all, locals lamented.

Even though Sonepur MLA and state finance minister Niranjan Pujari reviewed the progress and ordered department officials to expedite the project work, there is little on the ground to believe his orders are being executed.

Notably, this ancient town is surrounded by Mahanadi and Tel River from three sides. Erstwhile king Birmitrodaya Singh Deo had planned to build a ring road to save the town from flood decades ago.

Later, the state government took up the project and decided to complete the ring road as it would not only protect the town from possible floods but also ease the traffic on roads inside the town.

PNN