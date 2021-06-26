Bhubaneswar/Deogarh: Following detection of the first case of Covid-19 Delta Plus variant in Odisha, the state government Saturday sent a team of epidemiologists to Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) to thoroughly examine the patient.

The patient was hospitalised at the DHH Friday.

According to official sources, the team will examine the infected, observe the symptoms and conduct contact tracing. The experts will also verify the health condition of those who came in contact with the man recently and find out if they were vaccinated, an official informed.

Also read: BJD appoints observers for different districts

“The Delta Plus variant infected was vaccinated March 30, but later contracted the virus after coming in contact with a person infected by the virus,” Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said.

“He had no symptoms since he was vaccinated against the virus. In May this year, his sample was sent for genome sequencing and his health condition is completely stable now,” Mohapatra added.

Special strategies are being adopted in the districts with high infection rate. Surveillance and vaccination are being conducted on war-footing basis across Odisha. Not abiding by Covid-19 safety protocols is one of the major causes responsible for slow decline in the number of positive cases, the director of health services explained.

PNN