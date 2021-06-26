Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday appointed several party leaders as observers for different districts in Odisha. This was informed by party general secretary (media affairs) Manas Mangaraj.

“In supersession of all previous orders, the following leaders of Biju Janata Dal are hereby appointed as Senior Observers for the districts as indicated against each,” the official notification read.

According to the party notification, Bikram Keshari Arukh has been appointed as senior observer for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts; Debi Prasad Mishra has been appointed for Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri and Boudh districts; Niranjan Pujari for Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Bargarh districts; Soumya Ranjan Patnaik for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts; Prasanna Acharya for Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts; Maheswar Mohanty for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts respectively.

Also read: Dacoit gang with 9 juvenile members busted in Jeypore, huge cache of valuables seized

Other leaders of the party appointed as district observers are Prasanta Kumar Muduli, Pratap Keshari Deb, Sudhir Kumar Samal, Pranab Balabantaray, Sushanta Singh, Soubhagya Nayak, Usha Devi, Bijay Nayak, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Prafulla Mallick, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ashok Chandra Panda, Subash Singh, Naba Kishore Das, Pratap Jena, Debashish Samantaray, Pranab Prakash Das, Pramila Mallik, Chandra Sarathi Behera, Pranab Prakash Das, Tusharkanti Behera, Padmanav Behera, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Nalinikanta Pradhan, Pradip Kumar Amat and Pritiranjan Gharai.

PNN