Jeypore: In a major crackdown, Jeypore town police busted a 16-member gang of dacoits in Koraput district as part of its anti-criminal drive Friday.

The gang includes nine minor members as well, Jeypore sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Arup Abhisekh Behera informed media persons at a presser held here in the evening.

“A total of 16 dacoits including nine juveniles have been apprehended in connection with two cases of theft and robbery in Jeypore town, two cases in Sadar and one case in Sunabeda area,” Behera said.

According to a police source, a number of articles including swords, cloaks, chloroform spray, sharp incriminating instruments, mobile phones, laptops, TV sets and gold jewellery were recovered from the possession of the dacoit gang. Police have also seized grocery items worth over Rs 7 lakh from the gang members.

Separate teams of police were earlier formed to nab the criminals as the police had been getting several complaints regarding dacoity and robbery in Jeypore town of Koraput.

The special teams prepared a blueprint and collected vital information on secret hideouts of the miscreants who were active in the town, a senior official said.

Multiple raids were conducted based on the inputs leading to the arrest of the dacoits, the police official added.

Notably, three special teams led by the IICs of Jeypore Sadar and town police stations were formed, under active supervision of Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli.

PNN