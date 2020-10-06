Rayagada: A constable of the Odisha Special Armed police (OSAP) fell to his death from the third floor of a building in Chandili locality of this district Monday night. Sources said that the deceased constable, identified as Jogeshwar Dash (27), was watching the IPL game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when the accident happened. Jogeshwar was sitting precariously on the railings of the rooftop watching the game on his mobile. He was so focused in the game that he toppled over and fell to his death at approximately 9.00pm.

Dash was residing at the ‘New Auro Building Force Barrack in Chandili area. Dash fell off the railings after losing his balance and landed with a loud thud on the ground. Hearing the sound his colleagues rushed out and saw him lying in a pool of blood and writhing in agony. They rushed him to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, while undergoing treatment, he breathed his last.

Dash had been in Rayagada for just five months. He was earlier posted in Koraput. After the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the barrack as Dash’s colleagues remembered him as a sincere, hard working and amiable person.

PNN