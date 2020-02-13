Los Angeles: Actress Reese Witherspoon recently sported a chic navy blue dress for a business meeting here. Witherspoon knows how to balance her personal and professional lives.

After a morning run with friends, the 43-year-old, who is an Oscar-winning actress, producer, businesswoman and a mother of three, quickly got glamorous for a business meeting here, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She looked classic in a navy blue knee-length skirt, with a matching shirt. Her top was in a sweater fabric, with sheer cap sleeves. She paired it with navy blue flats, a gold watch and a brown leather handbag.

She looked ready for business as she wore large black framed glasses. Her small dog seemed to trail behind her into the meeting.

It was quite a different look from the one she sported earlier in the day on the run with friends. For her sweat session, Witherspoon wore black athletic leggings, a tank top and a dark baseball cap. She teamed the look with black sneakers and blue sunglasses.

IANS