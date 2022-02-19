Bhubaneswar: A fourmember delegation of the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) began its two-day academic audit of Ramadevi Women’s University Friday.

The audit will cover academic and administrative aspects of the university.

For the first time, the OSHEC is conducting an academic audit of autonomous colleges and state public universities to help them improve grades and ranks.

According to the program, the delegation will translate every department of the university, the quality department, the NCC, the Red Cross and so on.

Each aspect of the curriculum, teaching, and research will be reviewed. The delegation includes academicians Susmit Kumar Pani, Pradeep Kumar Behera, Swetanshu Kumar Rath and former ViceChancellor of Gangadhar Meher University Atanu Kumar Pati.

The team attended an introductory meeting with Ramadevi Vice-Chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury.

Chowdhary said, “This academic audit will be helpful in our preparation for the NAAC accreditation.”

In the first phase, the council will do the audits of Rama Devi Women’s University and BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar; Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur; and Prananath Autonomous College, Khurda. The audit will be completed by the end of February.

An official of the council said that the team of experts will assess the works of the institutions via both online and offline modes.

It will also mentor these colleges and universities. He further said that the council is developing a web portal to maintain a database of degree colleges and universities in the state.

The institutions can fill up their baseline status on the website.

The experts, including retired professors, administrators or people from the industry, will visit these institutes to verify their claims and assess their performance, he added.

