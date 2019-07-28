Berhampur: The state-owned Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) temporarily suspended bus services on four routes from Berhampur as Maoists called for the martyr’s week observation from Sunday.

The OSRTC authorities, apprehending large scale violence during the martyr’s week observation by the ultras, suspended bus services on these four routes from Sunday. The martyr’s week starting Sunday will continue till August 3.

These routes on which buses will stop plying were identified as Berhampur- Kalimela, Berhampur- Umerkote, Berhampur- Rayagada and Berhampur- Bhawanipatna.

This apart, two passenger bus services from Bhanjanagar to Malkangiri, one from Bhanjanagar to Sunabeda, one from Bhanjanagar to Indravati, Bhubaneswar to Motu, Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri and Cuttack to Chitrakonda have also been suspended for a week in view of the martyr’s week by the Maoists. However, private buses are plying as usual and have not announced any suspension in their services. Meanwhile, the district police has appealed to bus operators not to suspended the bus services and cause harassment to the commuters.

The district police is said to have intensified patrolling for which it has asked the bus operators to continue plying on their respective routes without fear.

PNN