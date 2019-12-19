Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Thursday, launched Destination Wedding Package, an innovative scheme to boost tourist footfall in the state.

OTDC chairperson Sremayee Mishra told newsmen here that the people of the state as well as from outside could avail the package to solemnize the marriage of their children and relatives in the Panthanivas owned by the Corporation.

She said in the first phase the facility would be available in six Panthanivas – Gopalpur, Rambha, Konark, Puri, Chandipur and Badakul.

Later, the package would be extended to other Panthanivas of the state.

Under the package, the OTDC will take all the responsibilities of conducting the marriage beginning from Rasam, Mehendi, cultural programme, decoration, videography and local sightseeing.

Interested people can book the Panthanivas for marriage online.

She said OTDC has signed an agreement with online major travel intermediary – MakeMyTrip, Yatra Online and Goibibo to strengthen its online booking system.

The OTDC chairperson said under the package one has to pay Rs 2,17, 500 for two days for 25 rooms for 50 people. The package includes three principal meals, cocktail snacks, two breakfasts, basket snacks, mineral water in rooms, main wedding meal and wedding drum.

People can also avail the facility of basic decoration (Rs 80,000), flower decoration (Rs 40,000), ritual (Rs 12,500), beautician (Rs 20,000), mehendi (Rs 10,000), cultural programme (Rs 25,000), videography (Rs 30,000) and transport for two days for local sightseeing (Rs 40,000)

The OTDC will charge Rs 4,500 for each incremental pax, she said.

Mishra said the Corporation has also decided to provide two nights and three days’ free accommodation to the couple on their first and second marriage anniversary as a gift in any of the Panthanivas of the corporation.