Malkangiri: Kendu leaf collection and selling is a major source of livelihood for many tribals in Malkangiri district. This year, production of kendu leaves has increased in comparison to that of the previous year.

Now, traders from other states and districts are camping to buy kendu leaves at throwaway prices. Many feel that in the process, the ignorant tribals will be deprived of the actual value of their produces.

The government has made provisions of kendu leaf procurement at the panchayat level. Before selling kendu leaves, the plucker need to register themselves.

According to reports, no kendu leaf plucker has done registration in Korukunda and Chitrakonda block. Sixty one of them have registered in Kalimela block; 22 in Khairiput; 24 in Padia; 24 in Malkangiri and 33 in Mathili block.

As per guidelines, registration is done in the areas where they are supposed to pluck leaves. However, in some cases, tribals have been plucking leaves outside their respective areas.

Besides, nobody can buy or procure kendu leaves without licences. If case of violations, local sarpanch, pachayat executive officers and BDOs will be held responsible. The government has made some provisions to ensure that pluckers get the right price, leaf plucking and collection go smoothly amid Covid curbs. There has been provision of leaf stocking at godowns and maintenance of accounts of leaf stock and sales.

In Korukunda and Chitrakonda, no agency has registered for leaf procurement. In these two areas, people outside the district have been collecting leaves, it was alleged.

The kendu leaf division has set up 780 stocking and procurement points in six ranges.

Locals demanded that action should be taken against traders procuring leaves illegally.

PNN