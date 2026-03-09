New Delhi: As many as 1.61 lakh samples of water out of nearly 64 lakh tested across the country in 2025-26 were found to be contaminated, the Rajya Sabha was informed Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said that more than 59 lakh samples were tested during the year 2023-24, and over 82 lakh samples during 2024-25 in drinking water quality testing laboratories.

The number of samples tested in labs in 2025-2026 was 63.96 lakh, out of which 1.61 lakh were found to be contaminated, the House was informed.

“So far, as March 2, 2026, during 2025-26, states/UTs have reported (testing) more than 63 lakh samples in drinking water quality testing laboratories,” he said.

The minister said the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Har Ghar Jal was launched in August 2019, in partnership with states and UTs to provide potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on a regular and long-term basis to rural households.

He said drinking water is a state subject, and the responsibility of planning, designing, approving, implementing, operating, and maintaining drinking water supply schemes, including those under JJM, lies with the state and UT governments, while the government provides technical and financial assistance.

To enable states and UTs to test water samples for water quality and for sample collection, reporting, monitoring and surveillance of drinking water, an online JJM-Water Quality Management Information System portal has been developed, the minister noted.

A ‘Citizen Corner’ has also been placed on the JJM dashboard, which displays village-level water quality test results, putting them in the public domain, to create awareness and build confidence among people about the quality of water supplied through piped water supply in rural areas, the minister said.