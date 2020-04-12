New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Saturday that a total of 1,79,374 samples from 1,64,773 individuals have been tested in India as of April 11 9 pm, and 7,703 of them have tested positive.

According to a statement released by ICMR, April 11 till 9 pm, 17,143 samples have been reported. Of these, 600 were positive for SARS-CoV-2. These samples have been tested in 146 government laboratories under the ICMR network and the remaining at 67 private labs.

Earlier in the day during a daily briefing by the health ministry, on a query on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on frontline health workers, the Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR, Raman R Gangakhedkar, said that its study has not reached the stage where a conclusion can be drawn from the results. He insisted that the duration of exposure has to be long enough otherwise it is difficult to arrive at a conclusion.

Stressing on the use of HCQ as a treatment given to healthcare workers and household contacts, who are involved in the treatment or taking care of the coronavirus positive cases, Gangakhedkar insisted that there is scant evidence to recommend this drug for the use of the general public.

The ICMR official also added, while responding to a query, that 5 lakh antibody testing kits have been ordered which have not been received yet.