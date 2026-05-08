Mayurbhanj: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Friday inaugurated a 33/11 KV power substation at Deuli in Mayurbhanj district through virtual mode.

The substation will provide power to over 15,000 families across six panchayats in the district, such as Chuhata, Kanimahuli, Nuagaon, Jhaliamara, Alakuda, and Deuli.

“I encourage consumers to leverage the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana to reduce costs and promote clean energy across the state,” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra highlighted that reliable electricity acts as the backbone of rural development, directly impacting the quality of life in Mayurbhanj.

The facility was set up by the TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of Odisha.