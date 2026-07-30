New Delhi: More than 200 academicians have written an open letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, objecting to her “gau mutra expert” remark targeting IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, saying that “mockery” cannot be a substitute for reasoned engagement.

According to the 215 academicians who signed the letter, including chancellors, vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors, and directors of IITs and IIMs, whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual.

“We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a ‘gaumutra expert’. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual. Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India’s foremost scientific and technological institutions,” the letter said.

“Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations. To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop.

“Scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas; it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them,” the letter said.

The signatories included Nalanda University VC Sachin Chaturvedi, former NITI Aayog chairman Rajiv Kumar, NAAC Director Ganesan Kannabiran, former UPSC chairman D P Agarwal, and ex-AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, among others.

Kamakoti, a Padma awardee, is a member of the six-member task force on exam reforms constituted by the Centre after the NEET paper leak row.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “He (the prime minister) needs to understand that merely setting up new committees will not work.

“Not a single recommendation of the Radhakrishnan Committee has been implemented to date. Meanwhile, the new committee includes a former IB chief, an IT company owner, and even a ‘gau mutra’ expert.”

Listing Kamakoti’s academic and scientific credentials, the academicians argued that history reminds us that many ideas once considered implausible eventually found scientific validation, while many widely accepted beliefs are later discarded.

“Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India’s academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without the fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself.

“In a democracy, disagreement is essential. Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement. Public representatives wield enormous influence over the quality of national discourse. When complex scientific questions become objects of political ridicule, society loses an opportunity for informed debate,” the letter said.

Kamakoti had courted controversy in January 2025 with his speech during Pongal celebrations at a cow shelter in Chennai.

In his speech, Kamakoti narrated the story of a ‘sanyasi’ who, according to him, recovered from high fever after drinking cow urine.

A video of the speech went viral, drawing criticism from several scientists, politicians and social media users.

Responding to the criticism, Kamakoti had maintained at the time that his comments were based on published scientific literature.