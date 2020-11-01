Mayurbhanj: More than 200 tourists visited Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district after it reopened for tourists Sunday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

On the first day of reopening, more than 200 tourists from West Bengal, Jharkhand and different parts of Odisha visited Similipal. Visitors made a beeline at both Pithabata (Baripada) and Kaliani (Jashipur) gates while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks to enter inside the reserve, park authorities said.

Earlier, the reserve authorities had issued tickets for visitors between 6am to 9am with conditions that one vehicle would at least have one tour guide.

At the entry point, the tourists were welcomed with flowers and their body temperature was also scanned. COVID-19 protocols including mask, sanitiser and social distancing were followed. Besides, the tourists had to sign an undertaking declaring that they would be fined if found to violate COVID-19 norms inside the park.

Tourists were asked to leave Joranda and Birehipani waterfalls by 3pm and the sanctuary through Pithabata, Tulasibani, Kaliani gates by 5pm.

The arrangements for night stay inside the sanctuary have been made for visitors at some places such as Kumari, Gudugudia, Ramatirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani but they have to book online to avail the services, officials said.

It may be mentioned here that the authorities of the park October 28 had made an announcement regarding its reopening. The park was closed for visitors since the last week of March owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

