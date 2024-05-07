Rourkela: Minister for Labour and ESI Sarada Nayak, who is contesting for the Rourkela Assembly seat on BJD ticket in the ongoing polls, showed his humane side Monday morning as he rescued a seriously injured person lying on the road on his way to an election campaign meeting. The accident took place near Sector-21 Chowk on the Ring Road here. The crossing is prone to accidents. The injured man, a cyclist, was hit by a speeding bike from behind. The biker without attending to the injured sped away from the spot anticipating public anger.

Meanwhile, Nayak was going to attend an election meeting in his car when he noticed the man on the other side of the road. The minister asked his driver to turn back and reach the spot. Finding the person in a serious condition, he immediately rushed him in his car to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). He had injuries, as some of the witnesses said, in his leg, waist and back. “Fortunately, he had no injury to his head but was unconscious, probably in shock,” said one person. The condition of the injured person was stated to be stable. “What I did is not something big. Anyone would have done the same,” the minister said over phone when asked for reaction.