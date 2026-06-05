Rajnagar: Police have registered a case against six persons, including an Ex cise sub-inspector (SI), an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), two constables and an alleged bootlegger for allegedly assaulting and harassing a youth who repeatedly complained against illegal liquor sales in Kendrapara district. The accused include Excise SI Chhayakanta Nayak, ASI Pradeep Kumar Mallik, two constables and alleged illicit liquor trader Soumya Ranjan Patra. Following the incident, Nayak has been transferred to the district headquarters, while Mallik and constable Ramakrishna Jena have been shifted to the Aul Excise Section, Excise Superintendent Bipra Charan Mandal said.

The complainant, Binod Kumar Das of Baradia village under Balisahipatna panchayat in Rajnagar block, had submitted several complaints to the Chief Minister and the Excise department alleging rampant illegal liquor trade in the area. According to the complaint, Binod reached Baradia Chhak May 28 after learning that an Excise team had conducted a raid there. While recording videos of the op eration, he was allegedly forced into a vehicle and assaulted by the Excise personnel and an alleged bootlegger. He claimed he was detained at Rajnagar police station for nearly 11 hours, threatened and made to sign blank papers before being released. An Excise case was subsequently registered against him. However, after Binod complained to the district administration, police registered a fresh case against the accused. A case (226/26) has been registered at Rajnagar police station under relevant provisions of the BNS, and an investigation is underway