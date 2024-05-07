Keonjhar: The general observers for Keonjhar district Sunday reviewed the poll preparedness by the district administration. The review meeting was held at the conference hall of the circuit house where the two general observers — Minhaj Alam, IAS and Ashish Modi, IAS — assigned for Keonjhar district jointly presided over the meeting. The two observers reviewed the poll preparation put together by the district administration for the upcoming simultaneous general election and Assembly polls in Keonjhar district scheduled for May 25.

In this review meeting, District Election Officer and Collector Vishal Singh presented all the information related to the election preparations. The general observers took stock of all aspects of preparedness especially voters’ access to polling location and condition of booths, EVM preparations, training to polling officers, sector officers, micro observers, election expenses management, C-Vigil report, MCMC report, postal ballot, home voting, illegal drugs, seizure of money in sensitive booths, police deployment, required police force, flying squads and SST. They expressed satisfaction on the poll preparation stating the arrangement to be up to the mark and hoped that the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies May 25 will be conducted in a completely free, fair and peaceful manner.

Among others, additional district magistrates, Jadumani Mahala and Lalit Soreng, CDOcum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Keonjhar Bishnu Prasad Acharya, SubCollector Trilochan Mohanty and Deputy Collector (Elections) Bikash Chandra Sahu attended the meeting.