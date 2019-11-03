Jammu: Over 44,000 aspirants from three districts of Jammu region registered themselves Sunday to serve the country as the Army commenced a 10-day recruitment rally in Samba district to provide employment to the local youth.

This is the first major recruitment rally in the newly-created Union Territory and the second in the past three months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions, August 5.

Earlier in September, a seven-day recruitment rally by the Army in Reasi district saw participation of over 29,000 local youth.

“As many as 44,117 aspirants from Jammu region have registered and likely to be screened for their physical and medical fitness during the 10 days long recruitment rally in Samba,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told reporters. He added recruitment rally through Army office would continue till November 12.

This rally is being conducted to provide employment to youth from three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

On the first day, 3,067 candidates from Jammu district appeared for physical fitness tests, the officer said. He said the vacancies are open for six categories, including soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier technical nursing assistance (Army Medical Corps) and soldier technical nursing assistance veterinary, soldier clerk and soldier tradesman.

“The recruitment process is divided into several categories and rounds which include physical fitness test, medical test and written test. The recruitment process is totally computerised and is absolutely transparent,” Lt Col Anand said. He informed that special emphasis is being made to make all the prospective candidates understand this process so that they do not fall prey to touts.

Lt Col Anand asserted the massive response to the rally is an indicator of the desire of the youth to opt for peace and progress.

“This recruitment rally across the Jammu region goes a long way in meeting the aspirations of the youth of the hinterland and remote areas, who wish to join the Army, serve the nation and carve out a brighter future for themselves and their families,” informed the army official.

PTI