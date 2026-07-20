New Delhi: More than 50 police personnel were injured during clashes with CJP protesters in New Delhi district Sunday, prompting a massive security response, according to police sources.

The injured personnel were shifted to hospitals for treatment, while police brought the situation under control after the violence.

Security was further intensified at key locations in the New Delhi district, and legal action was initiated against those involved in the clashes, sources added.

Security forces resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament Monday.

The standoff continued on several approach roads till evening.