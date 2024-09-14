Bhubaneswar: More than 50 lakh women in Odisha who have already registered their names for Subhadra Yojana will receive the first instalment of Rs 5,000 each September 17, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Subhadra Yojana September 17 at a function to be held at Janata Maidan which will be attended by thousands of women from across the state.

All women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state will be covered under the scheme and official sources said about one crore women will be benefited under the scheme.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the women who have registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first installment through their bank accounts September 17.

Under the scheme, the eligible women will get Rs 5000 each in two instalments every year for a period of five years.

The state government has already made a budgetary provision of Rs10,000 crore for the scheme in the 2024-25 annual budget.

The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day.

Pravati Parida, who holds the Women and Child Development department, said a padayatra will be organized in every gram Panchayat of the state Sunday as a part of an awareness campaign among the women about the scheme.

She said Padayatra will be held in the capital city which will commence from the Giridurga temple and culminate at Rama Devi University.



UNI