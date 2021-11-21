New Delhi: Over four lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for delivery of digital services, have recorded more than 80 per cent of unorganised sector workers so far in last three months of operation of e-Shram portal in the country, latest data shows.

According to the latest data available on the e-Shram portal, as many as 8.43 crore informal sector workers have been registered so far, out of which 6.77 crore or 80.24 per cent enrolled through CSCs.

CSCs are the access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India.

The data also showed that 19.66 per cent or 1.65 crore informal workers registered on the portal themselves.

However, the proportion of such workers registering through state seva kendras is just 0.1 per cent.

Talking to PTI, CSC SPV Managing Director Dr Dinesh Tyagi said, “e-Shram registration needs mobilisation of eligible workers, advocacy for the scheme and technical support in enabling registration.”

Tyagi further said that the CSC VLE (Village-Level Entrepreneur) being local, having credibility in the community and possessing the desired computing infrastructure including biometric authentication, plays a significant role in supporting the government in this unique initiative.

He also said that the CSCs are also supporting state governments in organising camps for the same.

“We would like the CSCs to become labour welfare centres and help every worker get his/her due benefit under central/state government schemes,” he added.

The CSC E-Governance India Ltd (CSC SPV), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, provides a host of electronic services to consumers through its common service centres.

The e-Shram portal is to help build a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the country.

The aim of the portal is to boost last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for over 38 crore unorganised workers in the country.

It was launched August 26, 2021.

